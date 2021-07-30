Next generation of professionals to be enrolled

Students are urged to apply online ahead of these dates to ensure a place on their desired course and to get an appointment to visit campus for enrolment.

In line with government advice the sessions are organised to safeguard everyone’s health as far as possible, with temperature checks and hand sanitiser stations on campuses and masks and social distancing required.

August 10 and 11 are the enrolment days for Full-time Higher Education (HE) courses while August 12 and 13 are the enrolment days for Full-time Further Education (FE) places, including traineeships and apprenticeships.

SERC has a focus on project-based learning and great connections with business and industry, with a well-deserved reputation for preparing the next generation of professionals.

When preparing for the next steps in your education, it’s important to explore all avenues to ensure you make the right choice.

For those moving onto Higher Education, SERC’s offerings cover degrees, foundation degrees, HND’s, HNC’s and HLA’s (Higher Level Apprenticeships).