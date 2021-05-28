New pathways to creative industries

Liane Radcliffe, Deputy Head of School of Preforming and Creative Arts at SERC.

Prospective students seeking a pathway into a job in the creative industries can now apply to gain a new qualification at South Eastern Regional College (SERC), awarded by the University of the Arts London (UAL), which will give practical skills and crucial insights into how the sector works.

SERC has been approved as a provider of two courses at level 2 and level 3 in Creative Media Production & Technology which were designed by UAL in consultation with industry professionals after a need was identified to offer relevant skills training. The courses take a holistic view of assessment and progress, with continuing evaluation and an emphasis on students developing critical skills and adaptability.

Liane Radcliffe, Deputy Head of School Performing and Creative Arts at SERC said, “Students at Level 2 work towards a Diploma on a course which provides learners with technical skills in video, audio and photography/print production. The one-year course also offers insight into the realities of working in the sector and the award is the equivalent of 4 GCSEs at grades A-C.

“The Level 3 Extended Diploma in Creative Media Production & Technology is a two-year course, equivalent to three full A-levels, which is designed to provide students with the knowledge, skills and understanding necessary to access and progress to degree-level study or employment in the media sector. Students are encouraged to explore, develop and test their creativity in an environment which is challenging yet which provides a supportive transition from general to more specialised study.”

SERC underwent a rigorous approval process to demonstrate that the College met the standards required by UAL in terms of teaching, and technical staff, facilities and the ethos to inspire and support students.

The courses, which will be offered in Bangor, Downpatrick and Lisburn, pave the way for students to progress eventually into employment in areas such as games design, website design, film, TV, radio and sound engineering.