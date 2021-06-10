New course on content creation

South Eastern Regional College (SERC) have introduced a new course to meet the demands for digital content creation within the creative industries.

The Foundation Diploma in Digital Content Creation has been designed to provide learners with the skills, knowledge, confidence and understanding to progress to higher education - HNC, HND or degree - or training or employment in the creative industries.

Neal Johnston, Deputy Head of School of Performing and Creative Arts at SERC said, “There has been increasing demand for people with skills to meet the needs of our expanding digital landscape.

“This new programme aims to equip students with the creative and visual skills required through a focus on the three digital pathways of photography, video and graphics.

“Students will develop a broad range of skills through both individual and collaborative work which will allow them to discover which aspect of digital creation interests them most so they can develop towards a specialist area of practice.

“This new offer from SERC, awarded form Pearson, gives students the opportunity to work on live briefs and internal and external client commissions.

“Students have access to our state-of-the-art creative art studios using industry standard equipment to create digital media and materials.”