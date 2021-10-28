Moira Primary pupils encourage schools to enter the Anti-Bullying Week art competition

(l) Charlene Brooks, chair, Northern Ireland Anti-Bullying Forum (NIABF) and (r) Aoife Nic Colaim, Anti-Bullying Co-ordinator, Northern Ireland Anti-Bullying Forum (NIABF) are pictured with (l-r) Eddie Hancock, Phalynn Crossley, Penny Walker and Quinn McKinley from Moira Primary School.

The theme of this year’s event, which runs from November 15-19, is ‘One Kind Word’ which allows children to tap into their creative juices to illustrate positive messages as well as experiences of the challenges of bullying.

Art applications can include written and illustrated pieces as well as visual and video submissions. Deadline for entry is 4pm on Monday, November 1st. All entries can be submitted via https://nationalchildrensbureau.typeform.com/to/koIMc9hF

This year’s Anti-Bullying Week features a busier schedule than ever before and a brand new award for influential local school teachers and staff who have helped stamp out bullying.

The event, which is in its 16th year, will promote its ‘One Kind Word’ theme to help others to break the cycle of bullying.

Odd Socks Day will kick off the week on Monday 15 November, with children encouraged to celebrate their uniqueness by donning mismatching socks. An Odd Socks Day Resource Pack will also be shared with schools.

And CBBC and CBeebies stars Andy and the Odd Socks have recorded a brilliant new song and video especially for Anti-Bullying Week 2021 called ‘One Kind Word’. They are currently working on an amazing video featuring students from last year’s winning schools. Local winners taking part include Donaghadee Primary School; Killowen Primary School, Lisburn; and St John’s Primary School, Derry.

Anti-Bullying Week is coordinated by the Northern Ireland Anti-Bullying Forum (NIABF) and supported by Translink. NIABF is an interagency group hosted by the National Children’s Bureau (NCB) and funded by the Department of Education.