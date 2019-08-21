Lynsey upskills for career in HR

When you are working full-time, running a home and meeting all the demands of everyday life – including planning your wedding - sometimes it is hard to commit to a course of study.

But local woman Lynsey Davison, who recently completed the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) Level 5 Intermediate Certificate in Human Resource Management at South Eastern Regional College urges others who are thinking of upskilling to take the next step.

Lynsey, who works in HR and Compliance at McQuillan Companies in Lisburn said: “I had been thinking about doing a CIPD qualification for a while but with one thing or another it had gone on the back burner. However, when I found out I could complete the course at my local college, it seemed the time was right for me to take the next step.

“My employer was very supportive, agreeing to flexible time so I could attend the course which started from 4pm one day a week. The SERC Campus in Lisburn is in a great location, so I found I could fit my work and home life around the course with ease.

“I would encourage anyone, thinking of upskilling, to find out what is on offer at their local College and take that next step.

“From personal experience, I can recommend the CIPD course at SERC for anyone who is considering furthering their career in HR management.”