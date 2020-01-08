Local primary schools are invited to sigh up to Road Safety Quiz

Primary Schools across the Lisburn and Castlereagh Council area are being invited to enter their local heat of the Northern Ireland Road Safety Quiz.

The local heat, which is for P7 pupils, takes place at the Lagan Valley LeisurePlex on Wednesday February 5 and local schools are being urged to take part.

The event is once again sponsored by leading accident management firm CRASH Services and supported by a number of partner agencies like local councils and the emergency services.

The table quiz format will cover both road safety and general knowledge. The quiz will consist of seven rounds of eight questions plus and extra round on road signs.

Prizes will be given to the top three teams and everyone involved will take home a certificate. Each school can send a team of four pupils from P7.

The top two teams from each heat will progress to the Northern Ireland Finals which takes place at the NI Fire & Rescue Training Centre in March.

Davy Jackson of Road Safe NI, commented: “The event has grown very well over the last two decades and last year we had nearly 200 primary schools take part. It is vitality important that we educate young road users on key road safety issues.

Chairman of Lisburn & Castlereagh Council’s Leisure and Community Development Committee, Alderman James Tinsley added: “This event is an excellent way to promote the importance of road safety. I would like to encourage as many primary schools as possible to get involved.”

To obtain an entry form, email info@roadsafeni.com.