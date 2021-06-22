Lisburn man Richard Yarr named first Music Fellow at Repton School

Left to right: Director of Music, Mr Oliver Walker, Mr Richard Yarr FRSA and Headmaster, Mr Mark Semmence

Repton is a coeducational boarding school for pupils aged 13-18.

In the role Richard will be showcasing top Northern Irish talent in workshops, masterclasses and performances for the pupils. and bringing them here to inspire local schools.

Richard is a highly accomplished musician and producer, with a strong track record for developing talent.

Richard joined the BBC in 2000 and is Senior Producer of Arts, Music and Events with BBC Northern Ireland. In this role he oversees all classical music output from the region, both for BBC Radio 3 and BBC Radio Ulster. He is particularly proud to have created BBC Northern Ireland’s School Choir of the Year Competition in 2014.

Repton’s Director of Music, Mr Oliver Walker, said: “As well providing career advice, Richard will support us in introducing pupils to exciting new musical talent and contribute to our active programme of masterclasses and workshops. He will also adjudicate for music competitions and assist us in marketing our most able and talented musicians.”

Richard commented: “The musical talent at Repton is outstanding and it’s wonderful to see that every musical endeavour is supported at the School.

“I will enhance that by showcasing some of Northern Ireland’s top talent – from international performers to opera directors – in a range of contexts, and look forward to providing opportunities for the School back home and beyond.