Learn something new at the library

Throughout May, libraries across Northern Ireland, including local libraries in Lisburn, Crulin and Colin Glen, will host a programme of free events to mark this year’s Festival of Learning.

An impressive 200 events for adults are being held in libraries exploring a wide range of learning experiences including arts and crafts workshops, jewellery making, health and mindfulness events, music and dance, IT and iPad sessions, local history research and author talks.

Children are also encouraged to get involved with dedicated Lego eBook creator and Micro:bit workshops taking place in a select number of libraries.

In Crumlin library on May 24 you can learn how to use the internet to plan journeys and holidays, and on May 31 you can learn how to access ebooks and magazines. On May 14 in Colin Glen library you can learn the art of book folding in a workshop by Johanna McCullough.

Jim O’Hagan, Libraries NI Chief Executive said: “Libraries NI is delighted to be hosting the Festival of Learning this year again.

“Learning for all ages is an important part of the services we offer to library users. Libraries are the ideal place to help kick-start your learning journey, offering a welcoming and relaxed environment where people can learn at their own speed and ability, with helpful staff on hand to offer support if needed.”

To find out more visit www.librariesni.org.uk.