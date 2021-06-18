Jamie praised in competition after saving a hedgehog

Jamie was chosen by a panel of judges after they wrote an entry about saving a hedgehog they found in their garden after it got tangled in a football goal net and submitted it to the competition. Jamie’s diary entry was chosen from hundreds of entries; narrowly missing out on being crowned the overall winner.

“If it hadn’t been for lockdown, we might have been at a party or a day out and might not have noticed the hedgehog and it would have died,” said Jamie.

“I want you to know that you can save wildlife.

“It means a lot to me to have a hedgehog in the garden because we saved it and it has been alive ever since.