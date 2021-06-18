Jamie praised in competition after saving a hedgehog
Local pupil Jamie has been chosen as one of five runners-ups in a national competition run by pen and pencil company STABILO, calling on children to share their lockdown highlights.
Jamie was chosen by a panel of judges after they wrote an entry about saving a hedgehog they found in their garden after it got tangled in a football goal net and submitted it to the competition. Jamie’s diary entry was chosen from hundreds of entries; narrowly missing out on being crowned the overall winner.
“If it hadn’t been for lockdown, we might have been at a party or a day out and might not have noticed the hedgehog and it would have died,” said Jamie.
“I want you to know that you can save wildlife.
“It means a lot to me to have a hedgehog in the garden because we saved it and it has been alive ever since.
“To have a hedgehog friendly garden never feed it milk, they can get sick. Don’t put slug pellets out because they could eat the slugs and die. Put holes in your fences so they can travel through your garden and they’re not stuck. Don’t leave old football nets out in the garden because they can get tangled and that is what happened to ours.”