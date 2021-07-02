Inspirational lecturer is honoured at teaching awards

Ken Webb, Principal & Chief Executive, SERC presents Paul Mercer with his Silver Teaching Award for FE Lecturer of the Year

Paul was recognised in the competition for FE Lecturer of the Year for his outstanding commitment to changing the lives of the young people he works with every day. He is now in the running for one of the Gold Awards, to be announced later this year.

Paul, who is Deputy Head of School, Hospitality & Catering at SERC said: “I am delighted to win a Pearson Silver Teaching Award for FE Lecturer of the Year for my role here at South Eastern Regional College. The recognition demonstrates the important work FE lecturers do to support students in the next stage of their education and preparation for employment or further study. It would be remiss not to mention the support of the College’s hospitality and catering lecturers, a dedicated and committed team, who have continued to deliver learning in very difficult times.”