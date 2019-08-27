IN PICTURES: Students celebrate GCSE success
Schools across Lisburn were celebrating last week when pupils received their GCSE results.
Principals praised both staff and pupils for all the hard work they have put in over the years.
Laurelhill students smiling - Aimee Sitt, Sarah McClelland and Allyce Allen achieved a total of 26 GCSEs
Senior Teacher at Laurelhill Mr Rea congratulates Reah Lee on achieving 6Bs and 3C stars in her GCSEs
Laurelhill student Leah Gamble celebrates GCSE success 1A star, 1A, 3 Bs and 4 C Stars
Laurelhill student Ellie Nicol and mum were delighted with a tremendous set of GCSE results
