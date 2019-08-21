IN PICTURES: Students celebrate A Level success
Students across Lisburn celebrated their A Level results last week, with school reporting fantastic results once again this year,
Principals praised both students and staff for all the hard work they have put in to attain their grades.
SERC student Connor Sturgeon receives his A Level results
SERC student Darragh Morgan is delighted with his A Level results
Stephen Moore, Principal of Friends', congratulated pupils on their success at A2 and AS level and said that everyone in School was delighted with what had been achieved
Friends' School pupils Emma Greer, Peter McClure and Louise Treacy who received their A Level results last week have been accepted into Oxford and Cambridge Universities
