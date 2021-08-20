In pictures: Principal Mr Martin praises Laurelhill pupils for their 'tenacity' following results success

It follows a difficult year which saw students having to embark upon a mixture of home and school learning due to the pandemic.

Principal Mr J Martin, was full of admiration for a year group which have had to cope with ‘‘so much disruption due to the Covid-19 pandemic.’’

He continued: ‘‘I am so pleased with the resilience, tenacity and fortitude our young people have shown through extenuating circumstances.

‘‘I know the skills learned and the character displayed will be a firm foundation moving forward.

‘‘To the Class of 2021 we wish every single student every success in university, college, training programme, apprenticeship or employment. Well done and stay in touch.’’

Meanwhile, Head of Sixth Form, Mrs K Stewart, added: ‘‘Congratulations Year 14! You really should be proud of yourselves.

‘‘You have coped with the impact of the pandemic upon you admirably; whilst your entire sixth form experience was compromised, especially your ‘Upper 6th’.

‘‘Your moment to shine as stars of the football team, stage and prefecture has been significantly reduced, yet you’ve all worked hard under ever-moving goal posts and done the best you can.

‘‘Your achievements should be held in the highest regard as you’ve largely had to do this all yourselves, often without the normal reassurance, cajoling, support, encouragement and individual tuition most sixth form ers receive from teaching staff in the classroom.

‘‘Your resilience and adaptability have been inspiring and these skills and experiences and achievements will stand you in good stead for the future.’’

Head of Year 12 (GCSE), Mr M Kane, also commended his students for overcoming the challenges presented by the pandemic.

‘‘I want to take this opportunity to congratulate all Year 12 pupils on achieving such pleasing and well deserved grades!’’ he said.

‘‘The past 2 years have posed many challenges along the way especially with having to cope with 2 separate ‘lockdowns’ due to Covid-19 and the uptake of remote learning.

‘‘You should all be very proud. ‘Let me take this opportunity to wish you all the best for your future and I hope to see many of you return to sixth year in September.’’

1. Rebecca Reid achieved two Bs in Health and Social Care and a Distinction in Travel and Tourism at A-Level and will study Nursing at Ulster University Photo Sales

2. Reah Lee is excited to begin her Psychology degree at QUB following A-Level success - Reah achieved an A in Art and two Bs in Health and Social Care and Psychology Photo Sales

3. Laurelhill student James Warren also achieved a fantastic set of A-Level results gaining an A star in Business Studies, an A in IT and a Distinction star in Engineering Laurelhill student James Warren also achieved a fantastic set of A-Level results gaining an A star in Business Studies, an A in IT and a Distinction star in Engineering Photo Sales

4. Laurelhill student Leah Gamble celebrates A-Level results with a hug from mum - A star in Business Studies, an A in Health and Social Care and a Distinction star in Travel and Tourism Laurelhill student Leah Gamble celebrates A-Level results with a hug from mum - A star in Business Studies, an A in Health and Social Care and a Distinction star in Travel and Tourism Photo Sales