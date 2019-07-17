Hannah shines with silver award

Congratulations to Hannah Louise Stewart, Level 3 Travel and Tourism student, from South Eastern Regional College’s Lisburn Campus who has won a Silver Runner-Up Award for BTEC Hospitality, Travel and Tourism Student of the Year 2019.

Silver Award winners have achieved excellent grades, demonstrated clear passion for their subject and a significant contribution to the life and/or study of others, through mentoring or coaching.

Catherine Anderson, Curriculum Manager at SERC said: “We are thrilled for Hannah on receipt of her BTEC Silver Award. She has demonstrated great passion and motivation in all aspects of her studies and has been particularly successful in her entrepreneurial activities within the College, working with two other students in a student company called City4Life to develop a blueprint for an app what will assist in bringing tourism into the City of Lisburn.

“Hannah loves travel and has already visited four continents. She has also worked voluntary in Kenya, caring for animals in an area of conservation. I have no doubt that the sky really is the limit for Hannah and wish her every success for her future studies and career.”

Hannah is progressing to Higher Education with SERC to complete the HNC International Travel and Tourism Management in September.