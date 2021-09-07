Graduation celebrations at SERC

The College celebrated with a video and roll of honour and, adhering to restrictions due to the pandemic, students were invited on Campus to have their official photograph taken in their gowns and collect a special graduate goodie bag which included delicious cupcakes and a unique designed plaque to commemorate and celebrate their achievements. Both items were made in the College by student enterprises.

Gareth Hetherington, Chair of the SERC Governing Body, speaking in the video said, “It has been an incredibly challenging 16 months for a lot of people, but we can also reflect positively about how we have been able to work together, change our behaviours and navigate through this pandemic.

“That is a testament to the students, to the lecturers and staff here in the College and we as Governors recognise the huge efforts you have all made to make the very best of this last year and I want to thank you all for that.”

He added, “As you know, SERC’s higher education courses have the same academic rigour and standards as universities.

“In addition, your courses all focus strongly on the skills you will need in the labour market and importantly securing employment.

“I know the current crisis has created greater uncertainty for everyone, not least for you as you leave education, but I hope that your experience has made you more ready for your chosen career.”

Mr Heatherington concluded by thanking the students and wishing them good luck for their next important steps.

1. Cathy Keeley celebrated graduating with CIPD Level 5 Certificate in Human Resource Management, with her son Conlaoch Photo Sales

2. Tony Lewis graduated with a City & Guilds Level 6 Award for Professional Recognition, Tony currently works as an Operations and Project Manager for Black Box Networks Photo Sales

3. Grace Patton celebrates graduating with CIPD Level 5 Certificate In Human Resource Management. Grace currently works for Sam Bairds in Lisburn and says her studies and qualification help her in her job. Photo Sales

4. Kelly Gazzard who runs her own Sports Massage business graduated with a Level 5 Certificate in Sports Massage Therapy. She’s pictured with mother Marian, father Ian , son Callum Gazzard, and daughter Kirsty Haire. Photo Sales