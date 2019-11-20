Global accolade for Michelle

South Eastern Regional College’s Senior Communications Officer, Michelle Rankin, from Lisburn, has been named the Chartered Institute of Marketing’s (CIM) Overall Worldwide Top Student 2019.

Michelle achieved the award for gaining the highest overall mark throughout the world in the Level 6 Digital Diploma in Professional Marketing this year.

Michelle is due to receive the award at CIM’s annual graduation ceremony which takes place at Westminster, London on Saturday 16 November. The Top Student certificate and £500 prize is kindly sponsored by the Marketing Trust.

Michelle said: “I am delighted to have achieved the CIM Overall Worldwide Top Student Award for 2019 for achieving the highest overall mark in my Level 6 Digital Diploma in Professional Marketing. I am extremely proud of my achievement and that all my time and hard work really paid off.

“Thanks to my role at SERC being varied and challenging, I was able to draw on my professional experience which was very beneficial when applying theory to practice. I was able to base my assignments on real life scenarios for digital marketing at SERC.

“I would like to thank SERC, my employer, which places a high value on continued professional development and who were able to part-fund the cost of the tuition.”