Friends’ School pupils talk their way to debate victory

Left to right Holly Thompson, Eden Wilson, Alice Francey, Beth Eccles of Friends' School Lisburn

Friends’ School Lisburn were crowned all-Ireland champions in the Concern Debates Shield final after triumphing over Ardscoil Mhuire Limerick. More than one hundred post-primary schools took part in the competition.

The winning team – captain Alice Francey, Beth Eccles, Eden Wilson and Holly Thompson - successfully argued for the motion that “even beyond 2030, the Sustainable Development Goals are beyond humanity’s reach.”

“It was a fantastic experience for the girls,” said Friends’ School Lisburn teacher and debates team mentor Vivien Black. “It really pushed them to think about the bigger world beyond their own experience. They explored a range of issues that are relevant to their lives now and will be forever relevant beyond their own teenage years.”