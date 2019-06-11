Fort Hill students scoop the top prize in logo design competition

There were celebrations after students from Fort Hill Integrated College won first prize in a competition to design a logo for Lisburn’s Help Kids Talk Initiative.

The students picked up a £300 Curry’s voucher and a one-to-one coaching session with a graphic designer.

Four post primary schools across Lisburn and Colin entered the competition to design a logo that would represent the initiative’s unique values and aspirations.

A shocking 34% of primary one pupils starting school in Lisburn are reported to have mild to severe speech and language difficulties. The Help Kids Talk initiative offers vital training and support to any organisation that provides services to young children, including nursery schools, primary schools, church groups and childminders to name a few. The initiative is designed to ensure every child has the opportunity to develop essential language and communication skills for life.

Mabel Scullion, Early Intervention Lisburn Manager said: ‘The students really impressed me, they considered what Help Kids Talk is trying to achieve and used that information in the design process.

“The new logo will make a great first impression and will be used in all communications for the Help Kids Talk initiative.”

Zahra Hutchinson, year 13 student from Fort Hill Integrated College said: “Creating the logo design for the competition was a great way of learning about help kids talk initiative. I learnt about the importance of parents talking to their children at an early age and what impact it can make for their children in the future. It was very relevant to my course and gave me the knowledge to recognise signs of a speech and language difficulties in some children and encouraged me to do my own further research. It was great seeing my design of the logo transformed by the graphic designer and learn how she made it the way she did and why.”