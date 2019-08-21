Curtain goes up on new school of performing arts in Lisburn

Northern Ireland’s leading theatre school, the Belfast School of Performing Arts (BSPA) has announced that it is opening its eighth school in Lisburn in September 2019.

Due to the popularity of musical theatre there has been an overwhelming demand for a second school in Lisburn, which draws its pupils not only from Lisburn but as far afield as Dromore, Portadown, Ballynahinch, Castlewellan and Lurgan.

The new afternoon school will give even more young people aged 6-19 years old the chance to learn from the very best professional teachers and especially give availability to those who have other commitments in the morning.

The existing Lisburn school has over 75 pupils, as well as a thriving BSPA Juniors for pupils aged 3-5 years, and is held in Pond Park Primary every Saturday, providing pupils with a fun and safe space to develop their skills.

BSPA Director Tina McVeigh said: “I am thrilled that in our eighth year we are opening a new school due to the overwhelming demand for a quality theatre school for young children.

“We have a very experienced team of Adam Darcy (Music), Ross White (Drama) and Jade Coyle (Dance) at BSPA who will work hard to ensure each and every child learns the skills they need to develop in dance, acting and singing, but also to ensure they have the best possible time doing so and helping them create new friendships.”

BSPA Artistic Director Peter Corry added: “It is a credit to the staff and pupils of BPSA that the school continues to grow and grow. It is great to be involved with nurturing young talent in all these fantastic young people, all of whom have a fantastic energy and passion for musical theatre.”

To register your interest email info@thebspa.co.uk. Further information can also be found at www.thebspa.co.uk.