Council says ‘well played’ to Beechlawn

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council has presented Beechlawn School in Hillsborough with an outdoor games table as a thank you for granting it permission to use it car park at evenings and weekends.

Beechlawn School is ideally located along the boundary of Hillsborough Forest and during the recent improvement works in the car park, the council asked for use of the schools’ parking facilities to accommodate visitors to the forest.

Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Chairman of the council’s Development Committee, presenting the games table to the local school, said: “It is an honour to give something back to the school that can be enjoyed by pupils and teachers alike to thank them for opening their school up to visitors to Hillsborough Forest.

“Last year the council leased Hillsborough Forest and have phased works planned to improve the user experience of the forest.

“The first phase involved improving the car park facilities to create additional spaces.

“ These works meant that there was limited parking onsite and Beechlawn School kindly allowed cars access to its grounds each weekend from late April to August.

“I am sure that the games table will be well used at break times and after school.

“It offers the option to play snakes and ladders or draughts.

“Pupils challenged my colleague Uel Mackin and myself to a game when we delivered the games table.

“On behalf of the council, I once again thank Beechlawn School for its community spirit and generosity.”