Caring students spread some Easter egg joy

A group of students from South Eastern Regional College’s (SERC) Lisburn Campus recently turned a wee bun sale into a big egg mission in order to gift all the pupils from Mitchell House School in East Belfast an Easter egg.

Elaine Finney, Early Years lecturer at the South Eastern Regional College’s Lisburn Campus, explained: “After visiting one of our placement students at Mitchell House and meeting the children, I was blown away by the spirit of the children and the whole environment at Mitchell House.

“We also have a special connection with the school as a student’s son is a pupil.

“Following discussions with the rest of the students on our Level 3 Diploma in Children’s Care Learning & Development course, we decided we would like to raise funds to purchase Easter eggs for every child.

“The students got stuck in, baking buns and making treats for a bake sale which raised over £200 for the team at Michell House to purchase eggs and treats according to each child’s individual dietary requirements.

“I am thrilled at the entrepreneurship and enthusiasm from all of the students in raising this amount of money.”

Mitchell House is a co-educational special school for children with physical disabilities. The school offers places for up to 90 children.