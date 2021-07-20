Careers Clinics held at SERC

Lisburn. Careers Advisors, Carmel McManus and Orla Flood

Shirley Moore, Senior Careers Officer at SERC said, “The SERC’s Careers Service is open for business to help with those vital next steps school leavers and parents will want to consider during this extra-ordinary time.

“Our team offers professional, impartial careers advice and guidance and is available to prospective SERC students and parents, as well as everyone living in the local community.

“For those students who are looking at their post-16 or post-18 options, and thinking of coming to SERC, you can book a pre enrolment appointment for August 2-5 from 10am – 4pm inclusive, by emailing [email protected], letting us know your nearest campus or by contacting one of the team directly.

“You will find details at www.serc.ac.uk/support/careers-service.

“We can conduct the appointment in a variety of formats via telephone, by providing email guidance or through Microsoft Teams if the preference is for a video call.

“The team will be on Campus August 10, 11 and 12, but again, contact us to make an appointment.”