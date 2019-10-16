Businesses go back to college

Over 26 local businesses went back to college to hear about South Eastern Regional College’s (SERC’s) involvement in the Upskilling Uganda project

through charity, Fields of Life.

International Social Entrepreneur Trinity Heavenz (centre) who spoke at the Business Breakfast organised by SERC to inform local businesses how they could get involved in SERC's Upskilling Uganda project which is supporting the building of a Vocational Training Institute in East Africa, with Claire Henderson, Head of International Development at SERC and, Richard Spratt, CEO Fields of Life

Claire Henderson, Head of International Development at SERC said: “We were delighted to welcome 26 businesses to SERC’s Lisburn Campus to hear about our charitable project, Upskilling Uganda, where we have committed to support the building and operation of a vocational training institute in Uganda which aligns to the very ethos of the College in that everyone deserves the opportunity to learn.

“This focus on the development of skills-based vocational education is fundamental to the stimulation and development of the enterprise and economy of the East African region. The project allows us to give something back by way of education, drawing on the wealth of experience of our staff, students and business partners here in Northern Ireland, so that young people in Uganda can undertake vocational training to help them build a brighter future for themselves.

“Companies can get involved in the project in a range of ways from making donations of equipment, sponsoring a young person’s journey through education, supporting or sponsoring fundraising events, mentoring and coaching or organizing employee-led fundraising activities. The impact that businesses can make, and the boost to staff morale in contributing, can never be underestimated – it is a win-win for everyone involved.”

To find out how your business can get involved, email international@serc.ac.uk

