Awards for  local Sea Cadets

Able Cadet Ewan of Lisburn Sea Cadets was delighted to receive ‘The Fisgard Plate’ at a recent prize giving ceremony.

This award is presented annually to the Sea Cadet who achieves the highest aggregate in both the Advanced Marine Engineering Mechanical and Marine Engineering Electrical examinations during the previous 12 months

AC Ewan’s score was 95.5%, the next highest was his sister, AC Rachel with a score of 93%. These are the highest scores achieved throughout the UK in 2019.

In light of these excellent results, the Fisgard Association members voted unanimously at their AGM, that in addition to the Plate and £100 to be awarded to Able Cadet Ewan, to also make the extraordinary award of £100 to Able Cadet Rachel.

Presenting the awards was Mr Eric Mitchell, an ex-artificer apprentice representing The Fisgard Association who was accompanied by his wife Dympna. Also in attendance were Northern Ireland Sea Cadet District Staff.

As a token of thanks Mrs Mitchell was presented with a bouquet of flowers and Mr Eric Mitchell was presented with a Commemorative ‘Cross’ pen inscribed with the Sea Cadet logo and TS Ulster (Training Ship Ulster).

It was an excellent night showcasing what Sea Cadets offer with demonstrations lead by Cadets on Engineering, First Aid, Offshore Voyages and Unit boating activities such as Sailing, Rowing and Power Boating.