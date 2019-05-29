Adventure calls for local cadets

Local teenagers have been ditching their mobile phones and computer games in favour of life in The Great Outdoors, taking part in a week-long Cadet Camp packed with adventure, craic and camaraderie.

While many of their mates were buried in their bedrooms, or hanging around with little to amuse them, energetic Army Cadets from Detachments in Lisburn and Dromara joined others from across the region to tackle an activity programme packed with sport, sociability and outdoor pursuits. Taking part in the programme were 12-year-old Cadet Charlie Strain from Dromara, where he is a member of the town’s busy Army Cadet Detachment, and Cadet Harry Tinsley, a member of the Lisburn Detachment ACF.

Cadet Charlie Strain

Colonel Sam McCammond, Commandant of the 2nd (NI) Battalion Army Cadet Force said: “Our Cadets have had a marvellous week at our super Cadet Training Centre at Ballykinler Camp, smashing every challenge we could throw at them.”