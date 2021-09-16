Make sure you can find your way around the Balmoral Show

Zara Hughes, RUAS encourages visitors to download the Balmoral Show App ahead of the 2021 Show

The app is a handy pocket tool to help guide you on your visit around the Show featuring trade stands and key attractions.

To stop you missing out on the action, it also features the Show timetable of events across the action packed four days.

Users will also be able to live stream all livestock and equine classes from the Cattle Rings, Sheep Shearing Fold, Horse Rings 1 & 2 as well as the Main Arena.

The app will be available for download from Monday September 20 on Apple Store and Google Play. Simply search for “Balmoral Show” and download.

The 152nd Balmoral Show takes place from Wednesday September 22 to Saturday September 25 at Balmoral Park, Lisburn.