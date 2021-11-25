Four bulls rescued from slurry tank on NI farm
Four bulls were rescued from a slurry tank in a major operation on a farm in Co Down last night (Wednesday).
A total of seven fire appliances attended the incident at around 6.03pm at Diamond View Road, Tullyglush, Dromore.
Appliances attended from Dromore, Lurgan, Lisburn, and Newcastle, as well as three specialist Rescue Team Appliances.
Firefighters used animal rescue equipment to rescue the bulls. The incident was dealt with by 11.33pm.