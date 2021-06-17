Countdown is on to the Balmoral Show as it returns to Lisburn

Rhonda Geary, Operations Director, RUAS; Cormac McKervey, Senior Agriculture Manager, Ulster Bank; Mark Crimmins, Head of Ulster Bank, NI; and Dr. Alan Crowe, Chief Executive, RUAS

Taking place at Balmoral Park, Lisburn from 22-25 September 2021, the Show is a fantastic day out with something for everyone.

With a host of family entertainment, shopping outlets, a full schedule of livestock classes and displays, food and drink stalls, it really is an event not to be missed.

Ulster Bank will once again return as the principal sponsor having been a proud partner of the Show since 2009. Having missed last year’s Show due to the pandemic, Ulster Bank’s Head of NI, Mark Crimmins, said he was looking forward to returning to Balmoral Park in the autumn and building on the bank’s close relationship with the RUAS.

Alan Crowe, RUAS Chief Executive, said: “We are excited to welcome visitors to the 2021 Balmoral Show, particularly after our disappointment at having to cancel last year’s Show due to the Covid-19 pandemic and then having to postpone this year’s May Show. We are pleased to announce that plans for our September Show are going well, we have of course had to implement a number of necessary changes to ensure a Covid-safe event, however the safety and wellbeing of our visitors, exhibitors, stewards, officials and contractors remains the greatest importance.”

Of course local agriculture remains at the heart of Balmoral and competition will be fierce for the prestigious Balmoral titles. As always, there will be top class attractions at this year’s Show including some new additions, such as, falconry, dog agility, the RAF Parachute team and a Polo Exhibition. This is in addition to a full complement of livestock classes and new National Showjumping classes.