Vindicta is to create five new jobs

Speaking about their growth plans and reasons for creating five new jobs, founder and CEO James Blake, said: “We are delighted at the rapid growth Vindicta has experienced in the last five years, and we continue to support the expansion of the company through creating five new and exciting roles in different departments across the company. We have a very ambitious growth plan for the coming months, and the new roles will play an integral part in successfully achieving the short- and long-term goals of Vindicta. As part of our continuing growth, we have just opened a new state of the art office in Lisburn which will function as our headquarters. Our new head office is the perfect mix of tech, creativity and luxury. It’s in a great location, right beside the popular Lisburn Square and Haslem Hotel which is great for staff and visitors.”