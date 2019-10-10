Ten new Neighbourhood Watch Schemes are established

Lisburn and Castlereagh Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) has recently established 10 new Neighbourhood Watch Schemes across the Council area in partnership with the police and local residents.

The Schemes which are in Lisburn, Moira, Stoneyford and Maghaberry and cover over 580 homes with 15 appointed co-ordinators, have been set up to address concerns of residents including anti-social behaviour and fear of crime.

Speaking about the launch of the Schemes, the Chairman of Lisburn and Castlereagh PCSP, Councillor Andrew Ewing said: “I am delighted with the launch of a further 10 Neighbourhood Watch Schemes bringing the total number of Schemes across Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council area to 87, which represents a total of 231 co-ordinators acting in a voluntary capacity covering 7000 homes. By working together and looking out for one another, local communities can effectively reduce their chances of becoming a victim of crime. I look forward to working with the Scheme Co-ordinators and engaging with them at events organised for Neighbourhood Watch Schemes.”

Neighbourhood Watch Schemes are in existence across the council area and are strongly valued by the local police.

Commenting on the establishment of the new Schemes, Superintendent David Beck, District Commander for Lisburn and Castlereagh explained: “As PSNI District Commander I am committed to working with local communities to help build a safe, confident and peaceful District. Neighbourhood Watch schemes are one of the ways we can really link in with and work alongside local communities to keep people safe therefore I am delighted to again see the growth of schemes right across the District. I commend these groups for taking this step and for starting this important work and I wish the coordinators well as they take up their new role. I would also encourage other communities to consider adopting further Neighbourhood Watch schemes.”

The Neighbourhood Watch Schemes that have recently been launched are: Clonmore Park, Lisburn, Greenmount Gardens, Lisburn, Cottage Gardens, Lisburn Castle Avenue, Moira, Ashvale Heights, Stoneyford, Maghaberry Road, Maghaberry, Wellington Park Avenue, Maghaberry, Wellington Park Mews and Park Way, Maghaberry, Maghaberry Manor, Maghaberry and Trummery Heights, Maghaberry.

Each of the co-ordinators has welcomed the installation of the Schemes which will help to maintain a strong community spirit and the desire to look out for one another.

If you would like to find out more about Neighbourhood Watch Schemes please contact Lisburn & Castlereagh PCSP on 028 9250 9279/284/374 or pcsp@lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk or the PSNI on 101.

Neighbourhood Watch Coordinators representing new schemes from Maghaberry, Stoneyford and Lisburn with Superintendent David Beck, PSNI and Councillor Andrew Ewing, Chairman of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council PCSP