Support for rural businesses

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council has launched the Rural Business Development Grant Pilot Programme, which offers support to rural micro-businesses including service businesses that are often classed as ineligible under other the rural development schemes.

This programme will provide nine micro businesses from the Lisburn Castlereagh area with a capital grant capped at £4,999 at a match-funding rate of 50% from DAERA and 50% from participating businesses. Micro businesses are those with less than 10 full time employees.

Speaking about the new programme Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Chair of the Development Committee said: “We are delighted to offer this small capital grants scheme to local businesses, which aims to enhance entrepreneurship and growth while tackling poverty and social isolation within rural communities.

“It is a great opportunity for smaller businesses to get assistance to progress a project they want to do.”

In mid-February 2020, successful applicants will receive a grant offer and they must complete their projects by March 31, 2020.