SuperValu Lisburn leading the way with flagship store opening

SuperValu has unveiled its new flagship store on the Knockmore Road in Lisburn following a £850K refurbishment, creating 12 new jobs.

The bright and contemporary store, which continued trading during the works, was officially opened on Saturday, September 28.

The major investment, by leading NI retailer SuperValu, has allowed for new and exciting additions in store, including a new hot and cold deli, alongside an enhanced meat range. The store is also the first in Northern Ireland to offer Moo’d Ice Cream, with a range of flavours. A rotisserie chicken and deli pizza range ensure all meal times are covered, while coffee lovers are catered for with an in-store Frank and Honest gourmet dock, featuring 100% compostable coffee cups.

The major development promises to cater for everyone, from those shopping for weekly essentials through to seeking healthy but convenient food alternatives. The store also boasts an impressive new off-licence along with self-service tills, a seating area and USB charging points.

Store Manager Jamie Graham said: “The team at SuperValu Lisburn are proud to unveil our new-look store. Customer feedback and initial sales over our re-opening weekend show that our store has been very well received. We look forward to welcoming customers, both new and existing, to see for themselves the fabulous new additions.”

Trevor Magill SuperValu Northern Ireland added: “At SuperValu, our focus is on ensuring we meet the needs of consumers who are changing their shopping habits to buying little and often. Reflecting these changes, our store refreshes are providing more inspiration and ideas to shoppers with a focus on quality across fresh produce, meat and a range of in-store food-to-go concepts. Lisburn is a great example of this and I wish Jamie and his team every success.”