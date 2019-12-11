Stepping Stones cafe ‘2nd Avenue’ opens its doors in Antrim Street

Stepping Stones NI has opened a new social enterprise cafe in the city centre and Chairman of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council Development Committee Alderman Allan Ewart, MBE went along to wish them all the best with their new project,

Stepping Stones NI is an award-winning charitable organisation operating for over twenty one years.

The organisation has two divisions - its services division provides training and employment support from aged sixteen to people with Autism, ADHD, Dyslexia and learning difficulties.

2nd Avenue, located on Antrim Street, Lisburn, is the newest addition to Stepping Stones NI’s social enterprises.

Run by a team of catering and hospitality staff, adults with a learning disability or learning difficulty are trained up to NVQ level in food preparation and service. The café offers a delicious range of breakfast and lunch choices to enjoy sitting in or to go. A vegan and gluten free range is also available. One hundred percent of all income generated through 2nd Avenue is put back into Stepping Stones NI to deliver services for people with learning difficulties and learning disabilities.

“I am delighted to have been invited to the launch of this exciting new café in the heart of Lisburn, a welcomed addition to the bustling community,” said Mr Ewart. “2nd Avenue provides a realistic training platform within a catering setting for people with a learning disability, Autism, ADHD, Dyslexia or a learning difficulty.”

Paula Jennings, Chief Officer, Stepping Stones NI said: “We are immensely proud to have opened 2nd Avenue, aptly named by the trainees, following 11 years of success of sister café The Avenue on Wallace Avenue, Lisburn. 2nd Avenue is situated at 52-56 Antrim Street in Lisburn and offers a social space for the local community.”