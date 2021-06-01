Sprucefield M&S unveils new look foodhall
Marks & Spencer has unveiled its transformed Lisburn Foodhall at Sprucefield Shopping Complex, showcasing a brand-new look and shopping experience for customers.
Local suppliers are supporting with the launch of some new and innovative products.
Bringing 30 jobs to the local area, M&S Lisburn is only the second store in Northern Ireland to receive this comprehensive renewal programme, with the addition of new and exciting in-store features.
The new look store is easier to shop with lots of amazing features including a brand new Mai Sushi counter with freshly prepared sashimi and sushi.
JP McShane, M&S Lisburn Store Manager said: “For the last few months we have been busy making our Foodhall bigger, better and fresher and I’m extremely proud to finally unveil the finished result to our customers. We’re only the second store in Northern Ireland to receive this comprehensive renewal programme which has created 30 new jobs within the local area.
“Sourcing locally is really important to us so we’re delighted to be launching some of the fantastic new products being produced by our local supply base here. Northern Ireland is one of our biggest supply regions with 11 direct suppliers and around 1,600 farms producing quality produce for us.”