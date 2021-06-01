Sprucefield M&S unveils new look foodhall

Pictured taste testing some of the sushi is JP McShane, M&S Lisburn Store Manager and Lynsey Weir, Store Liaison Manager.

Local suppliers are supporting with the launch of some new and innovative products.

Bringing 30 jobs to the local area, M&S Lisburn is only the second store in Northern Ireland to receive this comprehensive renewal programme, with the addition of new and exciting in-store features.

The new look store is easier to shop with lots of amazing features including a brand new Mai Sushi counter with freshly prepared sashimi and sushi.

JP McShane, M&S Lisburn Store Manager said: “For the last few months we have been busy making our Foodhall bigger, better and fresher and I’m extremely proud to finally unveil the finished result to our customers. We’re only the second store in Northern Ireland to receive this comprehensive renewal programme which has created 30 new jobs within the local area.