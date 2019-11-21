Social Enterprise takes fun to new heights

Lisburn-based Social Enterprise Employers For Childcare has officially launched its £2.5 million indoor adventure centre High Rise at Altona Road.

High Rise incorporates a stunning Clip ‘n Climb arena – the biggest in Ireland - along with a soft play area, Sensory Room and Quiet Room and a number of party and corporate rooms.

Employers For Childcare received funding from The National Lottery Community Fund to install and equip these highly specialist rooms,

Speaking at the launch, Employers For Childcare’s Chief Executive, Marie Marin commented: “Today marks a very special day for Employers For Childcare, in our 20th year, as we officially launch our brand new indoor adventure centre, High Rise.

“This project has been in development for over three years and we are delighted to today welcome our friends and colleagues from over the years to celebrate with us. At Employers For Childcare, parents and children are at the heart of everything we do, and that extends to High Rise – we are passionate about making High Rise somewhere that all families, whatever their needs, can come to enjoy time together. And of course, as a Social Enterprise, 100% of our profits are invested in our charity, which supports parents across the UK”.

Councillor Alan Givan, Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, said: “High Rise is already making an important contribution to the local economy. It has created over 50 new full and part-time jobs, represents an innovative addition to the wide range of leisure facilities already on offer within the Lisburn area and is playing an important role in bringing visitors and tourists to the city.”

Local television and media personality Sarah Travers hosted the event and performed the official launch.