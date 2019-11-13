Refreshed Masterplan vision launched for city

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council today launched a refreshed Lisburn City Centre Masterplan that will help to shape and guide the future development and prosperity of the city centre over the next few years.

This masterplan is a significant update of the previous version, which was published in 2010.

The 2019 masterplan recognises that the future wellbeing and resilience of the city centre requires partnership working across government departments, local businesses and community groups, as well as new businesses and investors.

Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Chairman of the council’s Development Committee commented@: “The revised masterplan for Lisburn city centre aims to be aspirational yet deliverable. Through consultation the private sector have emphasised the importance of bringing opportunities to the market in bite size chunks and the revised masterplan sets the framework for development but allows flexibility for sites to be delivered individually. There are several key areas that, when regenerated will have a real impact on Lisburn city centre. The masterplan includes revised proposals for the Laganbank Quarter, Smithfield Square and other key sites. In addition it is proposed to improve, where possible, the streets and public realm that connect these opportunity sites, so that the areas of change read as a coherent whole.”

Paul Carr from the Department for Communities stated: “I am pleased the review of the Lisburn City Centre Masterplan has been completed. This revised document will help the council and the Department for Communities to focus resources on key areas to further regenerate Lisburn City Centre.”