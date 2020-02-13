Rates to increase by almost 4% for residents

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council has struck its district rate for the incoming year.

The domestic rate has been set at 3.98%, and the non-domestic rate has set at -0.03%.

For a residence valued at £150,000 within the council area, the agreed district rate element represents an increase of £1.51 a month, or an increase of £18.15 in the year.

Councillor Ryan Carlin, Chairman of the Corporate Services Committee, who proposed the district rate at a recently Special Meeting of Council, said: “Our priorities in the year ahead are to improve our communities and deliver a continued positive family experience at our leisure facilities through the Vitality scheme while also ensuring we, as a council, are prepared for changing economic circumstances, with the UK due to exit the transition period on the December 31, 2020 and during this financial year.

“As the local authority, we are proud to play our part in helping to improve the health and wellbeing of residents and visitors to the area. We will be creating a pop-up gym at the Billy Neill MBE Country Park and improving our pitches across Lisburn Castlereagh in addition to the development of play parks at Grove, Halftown, Ballybeen, Hydebank and Tonagh. The council has a strong commitment to making efficiency savings and during the next year it will be implementing policies to reduce costs and introduce more sustainable practices. One such measure is the implementation of a kerbside pilot scheme that will provide higher quality and increased amounts of recyclable material, which will contribute to our economic resilience.

“The budget reflects the future sustainable development, growth and enhancement of the Lisburn Castlereagh area in the best interests of all.”