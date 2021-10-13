£250,000 revitalisation scheme for town centre

The news comes as the minister welcomed the recent completion of the £1.4million public realm scheme in the town centre.

The revitalisation funding will help enhance shop frontages, address derelict sites, encourage a pavement culture and improve signage in to the town.

Minister Hargey said: “This is a welcome boost for Dromore.

“My department is investing a further £250,000 to support Dromore town centre after it has undergone substantial improvements to its streetscape through the recently completed public realm scheme.

“The funding my department has provided through the public realm scheme and this new revitalise scheme demonstrate my ongoing commitment to the regeneration of our town and city centres.

“This injection of funding will help to further support the area, which in turn will assist local retailers, businesses, residents and visitors.

“Initiatives such as these help to make our town centres more appealing and sustain our local economy, all of which contributes to the long term viability and prosperity of the towns.”

The Dromore Revitalisation Programme will be managed by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

Alderman Glenn Barr, Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council commented: “This is a fantastic opportunity for Dromore.

“As a vibrant, historic market town, with a unique location on the River Lagan and A1 economic corridor, it has so much potential to become a destination of choice.

“We look forward to realising these ambitious plans, which will further enhance the town’s offering and build upon council’s previous regeneration initiatives.