Orthodontist acquires Lisburn practice

Paul Reid and orthodontist Emma McCrory

Lisburn Orthodontics was established 30 years ago and offers a wide range of orthodontic treatments, including removable, fixed and aesthetic appliances and retainers.

With a six-figure funding facility supported by the bank, orthodontist Emma McCrory has invested in the acquisition of the business and its trading premises. The investment comes as social media and Zoom culture drives demand for orthodontic treatments amongst adults.

Emma explained: “We’re seeing a lot more adults seeking these types of treatments, which I believe is driven by the influences of social media and remote working. Video conferencing has become the norm and many of us are now much more conscious of our smile.”

In response to more adults seeking easy access to orthodontic treatments, Emma said the practice will soon open up for self-referral: “The business has operated now for three decades and we want to continue its legacy while building upon its reach. As well as opening our books for self-referrals we are also planning to introduce a wider range of clinical treatment options.”