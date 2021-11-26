New SERC partnership boosts skills of baristas

Tim Smith, SERC part-time Lecturer and Brand Development Manager for Johnsons Coffee with Julie Curry, Manager, The Daily Apron, Lisburn

Tim Smith, Part-time Lecturer and Brand Development Manager at Johnsons Coffee said, “This innovative partnership means that anyone who goes through barista training with Johnsons Coffee can avail of an accredited qualification and those who go through SERC have the added advantage of learning about barista at our coffee facility using state-of-the-art barista machines.”

He added, “The Level 2 Barista training calibrates the skills of the barista for consistency so your favourite brew, for example, latte, espresso, flat white or a cappuccino is the same quality, whether a customer comes in at 11am or 3pm for their ‘usual’.

“It covers everything from coffee growing and roasting, to making and serving a coffee order to perfection.”

Julie Curry, Manager of The Daily Apron, located in Smyth Patterson’s in Lisburn, said, “Our staff have been delighted to successfully complete the Level 2 Barista training through SERC, which was funded by the Department for the Economy’s Skills Focus Programme. Our customers are at the very heart of our business so any opportunity which helps us maintain and improve on our high-quality standards is a win for everyone.”