New salon opens in Lisburn city centre, as owner reveals ''dream come true''

Blush Lounge owner, Ally Campbell and Chair of LCCC’s Development Committee, Ald Amanda Grehan

Owner of Blush Lounge, Ally Campbell, has developed the business over the last six years.

She recently renovated the iconic corner building opposite Bow Street Mall, with support from the council fund delivered in partnership with the Department for Communities.

Ald Amanda Grehan, Chair of LCCC’s Development Committee, said: ‘‘Blush Lounge is a fabulous addition to our city centre.

‘‘Ally has a great passion for her business and I wish her every success for the future. I’m pleased to say Blush Lounge is one of 12 new businesses which have benefitted from The Urban Investment Fund in Lisburn Castlereagh.

‘‘The fund has attracted many new visitors to the council area and boosted the local economy.’’

Ally added: “It’s always been my dream to open up my own salon and offer my clients something unique.

‘‘The Urban Investment Fund really helped to bring my idea to life. At Blush Lounge, it’s all about feeling at ease, relaxing and receiving a personalised beauty treatment from trained professionals. The salon provides a beautiful open space which can also be shared with friends and family by booking a Pamper Party.’’

A Department for Communities spokesperson added: ‘‘The DfC Minister introduced the Covid-19 Recovery Revitalisation Programme to support the recovery of our towns and city centres in their recovery.

‘‘Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council has received over £1million through the programme.

‘‘These funding initiatives will help encourage people back into our towns and city centres to spend time, to support our local businesses and ultimately to help keep our town and city centres alive and prosperous.’’