Nando’s hatches in Antrim

Nando’s, home of the legendary flame-grilled PERi-PERi chicken, have turned up the heat at The Junction Retail and Leisure Park as customers prepare to flock to the new restaurant when it opens on Wednesday, February 26, at 12 noon.

The Junction location is the seventh Nando’s location in Northern Ireland bringing more than 35 full and part-time jobs to the area, ranging from cashiers and grillers to managers.

submitted image

The new restaurant will have a vibrant contemporary decor featuring stunning ceiling décor which includes pendulum plants and an eye-catching hand-woven rug. An outdoor seating area with variegated plants will seat 16 alongside room for 101 diners indoors.

Alongside delicious flame grilled PERi-PERi chicken served on or off the bone, in a wrap, burger or pitta, die-hard fans will be excited to get their hands on Nando’s new Passion Fruit & Mango Baste, which will spice up the PERi-ometer, and tantalise the taste buds of PERi-PERi fans who like a sweetness on their wings or want to try something different on their burger.

Lorcan Feely, Regional Managing Director of Nando’s commented: “We know that there are a lot of PERi-PERi fans in the Antrim area and the team is really excited to welcome them through the doors to our new restaurant.

“We have a great location, perfect for shoppers for a PERi-PERi pit-stop or those living nearby who want to grab a takeaway!”

Chris Flynn, Centre Director of The Junction, added: “There’s been an incredible sense of excitement from shoppers and retailers alike following the initial announcement that Nando’s had selected The Junction as the location for its latest restaurant in Northern Ireland.”

“Over the last number of months, we have been inspired by the meticulous work that the brand’s management team has carried out to ensure this new venue will deliver an outstanding experience to people in Antrim and the wider community.

“The arrival of a global brand like Nando’s is a testament to how our £30 million redevelopment plan continues to attract new tenants from the retail, leisure and food and beverage sectors and marks another milestone moment for enhancing the scheme’s existing offering, which is on track for completion by 2021.”