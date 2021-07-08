Meet the women who are ‘engineering’ their own success

Rita, Eimear and Roisin on site

With latest figures showing that women in engineering are still hugely under-represented, accounting for just 13% of the engineering workforce, NI Water is taking this opportunity to profile 3 of its female engineers by finding out a bit more about their jobs and why they would encourage more females to take up careers in engineering.

Eimear Gourley, a Project Manager from Lisburn, said: “I chose a career in engineering because I am a natural problem solver. I was one of three females to graduate from my Civil Engineering degree class of 36 people. Being in a male dominated industry definitely had its challenges, but I believe females bring a completely different dynamic to a team, which will allow it to go further. When working on a project, I enjoy stakeholder engagement, which ultimately means ensuring everyone who has an involvement or interest in the project is fully aware of the plan and their expectations are managed.

“My advice to a young girl considering a career in engineering is that your input, no matter the size, will contribute to a developing society. More women are needed in the engineering industry.”

Eimear Gourley

Roisin Connor from Ballinderry who works as Head of Capital Programme Management commented: “I chose engineering as a career because I held an interest in design and problem solving from watching my Father in his role as an Architect. This was supported by my love for the sciences and mathematics at school. In my current role, I provide reassurance in the delivery of the capital works programme for water and waste water. In doing so, I am ensuring that we get the best value for publicly funded investment to meet the needs of our customers, whilst protecting our environment. I can’t recommend engineering as a career for young girls enough. I am a STEM ambassador and mentor others in this field and I would encourage anyone who would like to find out more to reach out to local STEM organisations or your school/college career department.”

NI Water has an ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion and is proud to be creating an environment and culture where everyone can achieve their full potential.

A recent recruitment drive has resulted in four new female apprentices joining the organisation.