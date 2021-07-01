McAvoy Group appointed to £1.6bn NHS Framework

The firm has won a place on all six Lots applied for within the Framework, including Bespoke Modular Buildings, Modular Healthcare Units and Modular Education Units for both sale and hire.

The Framework will run for up to 4 years and can be accessed by all public sector organisations in the UK including the education, healthcare and residential sectors, as well as Local Authorities.

Mark Lowry, CEO of The McAvoy Group, said: “The Framework will help public sector clients to achieve significant cost savings and operational efficiencies, providing a quick, straightforward procurement route which complements the speed of offsite construction.

“We are very pleased to have been appointed for the second time - our team benefits from a huge amount of experience within the healthcare industry, underpinned by a focus on innovation and development in offsite construction which allows us to continue delivering buildings of the highest quality and design.”

The McAvoy Group has delivered numerous award-winning healthcare projects in recent years, including the £15m Ambulatory Care Unit at Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital, which was awarded under the previous NHS SBS Framework.

Businesses appointed to the Framework will be required to deliver full turnkey solutions, from planning applications, design and enabling works through to site works and landscaping.