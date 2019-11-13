Mayor officially opens renovated visitor centre at Coca Cola plant

The Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council Mr Alan Givan was joined by the Head of Sports Services Mr Brendan Courtney to attend the official opening of the recently renovated Visitor Experience at Coca-Cola HBC.

The Mayor cut the ribbon to the recently refurbished Interactive Zone; recognising the investment and refurbishment it has recently undergone.

The launch also celebrated the Visitor Experiences’ awarding of 4-star rating from the NI Tourism Board for a fifth year running.

Originally opened in 2010 by The Queen, the Coca-Cola Visitor Experience is a free community facility available to all ages, from youth groups to retirement groups.

It offers visitors the opportunity to explore and learn about the past, present and future of some of world’s most popular soft drinks and provides an insight into one of the island’s leading businesses, Coca-Cola HBC.

Elly McKee, Visitor Experience Co-ordinator explained: “At Coca-Cola HBC, we are extremely proud to open our doors and share the magic behind the world’s best loved soft drink. The Visitor Experience also offers an opportunity for participants to learn more about our leadership in sustainability and the many initiatives we run in support of our local communities.

“We’re delighted to have Mayor Givan here to celebrate the recent improvements to our Visitor Experience and we also give our thanks to the NI Tourism Board for recognising us as a top tourist attraction in Northern Ireland once again, with another 4-star rating.

“The Visitor Experience is free of charge and a great trip for all ages, so be sure to book a tour for your group soon.”

For more information on the Visitor Experience or to make a booking, contact Visitors.Experience@cchellenic.com,