Local students celebrate success

Dawson Cleland and Lesley Coey, both former pupils from Wallace High School, are celebrating success after winning top awards at the annual Ulster University Business School’s student awards event organised by the Department of Accounting, Finance and Economics.

Dawson, from Lisburn who is currently in the second year of a Finance & Investment Management degree won two awards - the HSBC Award and the Fund Axis Award respectively, for being the highest performing student in first year.

Lesley Coey, an accountancy graduate from Moira, received the BDO Award for the highest performing student on a programme.

Speaking at the Awards ceremony, Danielle McWall Head of Department, said: “These Awards recognise the top performers across the range of Accounting, Finance and Economics related programmes which provide increasing opportunities for graduates.

“The Business School’s unique approach of academic excellence and experiential learning aims to equip students for their professional career paths and we are delighted to recognise their successes.”