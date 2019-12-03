Local Care Home celebrates double win at Health Care Provider Awards

Staff and residents of Parkmanor Oaks Care Home in Dunmurry had two reasons to celebrate recently as their work was recognised at the prestigious Independent Health Care Provider Awards (IHCP).

The IHCP Awards highlight and celebrate the outstanding commitment of staff members of organisations providing services for older people and vulnerable adults in Northern Ireland in both domestic and residential circumstances.

Parkmanor Oaks Deputy Nurse Manager Laura Campbell won the IHCP Nursing Award 2019, while Marie McCartney was Highly Commended for the Flourishing Resident Award 2019.

Parkmanor Oaks Nurse Manager Claire Black, said: “We are so proud of both Laura and Marie on their awards. They are both incredibly important members of the Parkmanor Oaks family, and they always make a positive contribution to all our lives. Laura is a dedicated member of our nursing team, and she is really deserving of IHCP award as a recognition for all of her hard work.”

The Flourishing Award is one of The Independent Health and Care Provider’s most prestigious awards, recognising the growth and development residents make once entering residential or nursing care which can affect others’ lives as well as their own. The award also celebrates the contribution made to the care home and wider community.

Marie, 75, moved into Parkmanor Oaks Care home in 2018 and soon made her mark, getting involved and participating in the daily activities laid on within the home.

Nurse Manager Claire added: “We are thrilled that Marie’s positive attitude towards life and uplifting spirit has been recognised and rewarded independently. She is such an important member of the Parkmanor Oaks community.”