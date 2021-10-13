Lisburn Councillor urges shoppers to ‘love your place, spend local’

The portal enables anyone aged 18+ and a resident in Northern Ireland to apply for the £100 Spend Local pre-paid cards.

The Minister said: “Now is the time for residents of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council area to get ready to Spend Local.

“But I would urge people to be patient as we expect demand to be high in the early days of the online portal being open.

“The portal remains open until October 25 so everyone will have an opportunity to make their application, with at least four weeks after that to use their Spend Local cards as the scheme doesn’t end until November 30.”

Alderman Amanda Grehan, Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council Development Committee Chair, speaking about the High Street voucher scheme, said: “Over the last 18 months local businesses have been hit with many challenges and uncertainty.

“Business owners continue to work hard to create a safe and enjoyable experience for customers.

“It is more important than ever that you spend your £100 High Street voucher locally.

“Please use it in your favourite friendly local stores, restaurants, hairdressers, beauty salons and cafes.

“Remember…Love your Place, Spend Local,” added the Lisburn Councillor.

Applicants are asked to apply through the website, NI Direct.