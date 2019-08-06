Lisburn company lights up with new sales

Local signage company Rainbow Signs recently received £35,000 from the ‘Rural Business Investment Scheme’

With over 30 years of experience they are now one of the leading providers in delivering signage that communicates their customer’s message and achieving maximum impact. Its customer base includes Lisburn based Smyth Patterson, KFC, MACE, Gordon’s Chemist and Marks & Spencers.

Using the funding the company has been able to invest in a CNC Router Machine that has allowed them to increase their production and secure new, larger contracts.

Director, Gareth Greer, said: “We have been strategically developing our business for over 30 years and due to our customer centric approach, state-of-the-art solutions for businesses and continuous investment we are a market leader in the Northern Ireland signage industry. This recent grant from the Rural Business Investment Scheme allows us to build our team and customer base even further and get started on our exciting plans for the future.”