Lisburn Chamber of Commerce launches annual Christmas appeal

Lisburn Chamber Ambassador, Denise Watson launches this year’s Christmas Appeal alongside President, Katrina Collins, Roberta Marshall and Eilish Robinson from Barnardos and Lynsey Agnew from the Lisburn Foodbank

Last year, Chamber members donated over 1000 toys and gifts, which were distributed to Barnardo’s Lisburn based Parent & Child Project.

The Chamber of Commerce is asking for help from the public and the local business community to match this magnificent effort once again.

Toy drop off points are as follows:

City Centre Management 11-13 Market Square

Ulster Bank 18 Bow Street

GMcG Accountants Crescent Business Park, Ballinderry Rd

2nd Avenue Cafe 54 Antrim Street

Bow Street Mall Administration Office on the 1st Floor

Staffline Recruitment 11 Lisburn Square

The Crafty Hound Queensway Lambeg

Civic Centre Lagan Valley Island

McClelland Salter 12 Bachelors Walk

In addition, this year as the Chamber of Commerce is not hosting a Christmas lunch, they are hoping to raise money for the Lisburn Foodbank instead.

Donations will be used to purchase meat vouchers from local independent butchers to help families and households in difficulty this Christmas.

To make a donation visit https://bit.ly/LisburnChamberAppealA spokesperson for the Lisburn Chamber of Commerce said: “All your help will be very much appreciated by both our charities, as many in our local community struggle with the increased cost of living.”