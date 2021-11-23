Lisburn Chamber of Commerce launches annual Christmas appeal
Lisburn Chamber of Commerce is delighted to launch this year’s Christmas Appeal which brings together the annual toy collection for Barnardo’s NI and and online justgiving page for the Lisburn Foodbank.
Last year, Chamber members donated over 1000 toys and gifts, which were distributed to Barnardo’s Lisburn based Parent & Child Project.
The Chamber of Commerce is asking for help from the public and the local business community to match this magnificent effort once again.
Toy drop off points are as follows:
City Centre Management 11-13 Market Square
Ulster Bank 18 Bow Street
GMcG Accountants Crescent Business Park, Ballinderry Rd
2nd Avenue Cafe 54 Antrim Street
Bow Street Mall Administration Office on the 1st Floor
Staffline Recruitment 11 Lisburn Square
The Crafty Hound Queensway Lambeg
Civic Centre Lagan Valley Island
McClelland Salter 12 Bachelors Walk
In addition, this year as the Chamber of Commerce is not hosting a Christmas lunch, they are hoping to raise money for the Lisburn Foodbank instead.
Donations will be used to purchase meat vouchers from local independent butchers to help families and households in difficulty this Christmas.
To make a donation visit https://bit.ly/LisburnChamberAppealA spokesperson for the Lisburn Chamber of Commerce said: “All your help will be very much appreciated by both our charities, as many in our local community struggle with the increased cost of living.”
For further information about the work of the Lisburn Chamber of Commerce, visit their website at https://www.lisburnchamber.co.uk/.